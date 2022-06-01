Grain Report for 05/31/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00N;7.7850;DN 0.2375;7.7850

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.1350;DN 0.2375;7.1350

Lawton;0.00N;7.5350;DN 0.2375;7.5350

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.6550;DN 0.6975;10.6550

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.6550;DN 0.6975;10.6550

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.6550;DN 0.6975;10.6550

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.6550;DN 0.6975;10.6550

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.6550;DN 0.6975;10.6550

