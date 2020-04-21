Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Monday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .16 to .17 higher. 4.50-4.85. Hobart 4.50; Frederick, Hooker, Lawton 4.55; Davis 4.56; Keyes, Temple 4.60; Buffalo 4.63; Eldorado 4.65; Clinton, Weatherford 4.67; Banner 4.70; Cherokee 4.71; Medford 4.72; Alva, Ponca City 4.73; Perry, Stillwater 4.74; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Okeene, Watonga 4.75; Manchester 4.80; Shattuck 4.85; Gulf 5.95 1/4.
MILO (CWT): .14 to .15 lower. 4.71-5.71. Hobart, Lawton, Shattuck 4.71; Manchester 5.25; Buffalo, Weatherford 5.34; Hooker 5.43; Alva 5.52; Ponca City 5.64; Keyes 5.70; Medford 5.71.
SOYBEANS (BU): .06 lower. 7.01-7.67. Shattuck 7.01; Hooker 7.22; Buffalo 7.39; Weatherford 7.46; Alva 7.51; Medford 7.62; Stillwater 7.63; Ponca City 7.64; Manchester 7.67; Gulf 8.81 1/2.
CORN (BU): .08 lower. 2.84-3.29. Manchester 2.84; Medford, Ponca City 2.98; Weatherford 3.12; Lawton 3.14; Hooker, Shattuck 3.24; Keyes 3.29; Gulf 3.65 3/4. Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 48.52 cents per pound.