Grain Report for 03/8/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.7300;UP 0.0225;7.7300

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;6.8600;DN 0.0075;6.8600

Lawton;0.00K;7.5300;UP 0.0225;7.5300

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-85.00K;11.1450;DN 0.5200;11.1450

Frederick;Ordinary;-200.00N;9.7825;DN 1.3125;9.7825

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.8325;DN 0.5625;10.8325

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.7825;DN 0.7325;10.7825

Temple;Ordinary;-80.00K;11.1950;DN 0.5200;11.1950

