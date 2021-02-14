Grain Report for 2/12/2021 - Final
Special Notes: **Due to Presidents Day Holiday, this report will not be issued on Monday 02/15/2021.**
Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;0.00H;5.3875;DN 0.0225;5.3875
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart;115.00H;6.5375;DN 0.0225;6.5375
Lawton;115.00H;6.5375;DN 0.0225;6.5375
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-20.00H;5.9675;UP 0.0575;5.9675
Frederick;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.8675;UP 0.0575;5.8675
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.9175;UP 0.0575;5.9175
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.8675;UP 0.0575;5.8675
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.8675;UP 0.0575;5.8675