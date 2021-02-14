Grain Report for 2/12/2021 - Final

Special Notes: **Due to Presidents Day Holiday, this report will not be issued on Monday 02/15/2021.**

Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00H;5.3875;DN 0.0225;5.3875

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;115.00H;6.5375;DN 0.0225;6.5375

Lawton;115.00H;6.5375;DN 0.0225;6.5375

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-20.00H;5.9675;UP 0.0575;5.9675

Frederick;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.8675;UP 0.0575;5.8675

Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.9175;UP 0.0575;5.9175

Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.8675;UP 0.0575;5.8675

Temple;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.8675;UP 0.0575;5.8675

