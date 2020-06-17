Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Tuesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .07 to .08 lower. 3.89-4.28. Davis 3.89; Buffalo 3.99; Alva 4.05; Cherokee 4.07; Manchester 4.08; Medford, Ponca City 4.10; Hooker 4.11; Geary, Keyes, Okarche, Okeene, Shattuck,
Watonga 4.13; Banner, Clinton, El Reno, Perry, Stillwater 4.18; Frederick, Lawton, Temple, Weatherford 4.23; Eldorado, Hobart 4.28; Gulf 5.48 1/4.
MILO (CWT): unchanged. 5.23-6.23. Hobart 5.23; Lawton 5.25; Weatherford 5.79; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.88; Alva, Keyes 6.05; Hooker 6.14; Medford 6.16; Ponca City 6.18; Manchester 6.23.
SOYBEANS (BU): .02 lower. 7.57-8.12. Shattuck 7.57; Hooker 7.62; Buffalo 7.84; Weatherford 7.91; Alva 7.96; Medford 8.07; Ponca City 8.09; Manchester, Stillwater 8.12; Gulf 9.29 1/2.
CORN (BU): unchanged. 3.08-3.57. Medford, Ponca City 3.08; Manchester 3.14; Weatherford 3.22; Shattuck 3.39 Hooker 3.42; Keyes 3.44; Lawton 3.57; Gulf 3.79 1/2.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 55.07 cents per pound.