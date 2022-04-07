Grain Report for 04/6/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.7650;DN 0.0325;7.7650

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.0700;DN 0.0125;7.0700

Lawton;-1.00K;7.5550;DN 0.0325;7.5550

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;9.8500 UP 0.0225 9.8500

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.6100;UP 0.0175;9.6100

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;9.9100;UP 0.0175;9.9100

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.6100;UP 0.0175;9.6100

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00K;9.7500;UP 0.0225;9.7500

