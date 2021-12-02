Grain Report for 12/01/2021 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;-10.00Z;5.6200;UP 0.0500;5.6200

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-39.00H;5.3250;UP 0.0550;5.3250

Lawton;-35.00Z;5.3700;UP 0.0500;5.3700

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Frederick;Ordinary;-48.00Z;7.6625;DN 0.0975;7.6625

Hobart;Ordinary;-50.00H;7.6925;DN 0.0375;7.6925

Lawton;Ordinary;-45.00Z;7.6925;DN 0.0475;7.6925

