Grain Report for 11/6/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00Z;4.3175;DN 0.0250;4.3175

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;65.00Z;4.7175;DN 0.0250;4.7175

Lawton;40.00Z;4.4675;DN 0.0250;4.4675

US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Weatherford;-70.00F;10.3150;DN 0.0225;10.3150;

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.3025;DN 0.0775;5.3025

Frederick;Ordinary;-28.00Z;5.2725;DN 0.0775;5.2725

Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.3025;DN 0.0775;5.3025

Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.2525;DN 0.0775;5.2525

Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.2525;DN 0.0775;5.2525

