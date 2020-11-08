Grain Report for 11/6/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;25.00Z;4.3175;DN 0.0250;4.3175
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart;65.00Z;4.7175;DN 0.0250;4.7175
Lawton;40.00Z;4.4675;DN 0.0250;4.4675
US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Weatherford;-70.00F;10.3150;DN 0.0225;10.3150;
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.3025;DN 0.0775;5.3025
Frederick;Ordinary;-28.00Z;5.2725;DN 0.0775;5.2725
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.3025;DN 0.0775;5.3025
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.2525;DN 0.0775;5.2525
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.2525;DN 0.0775;5.2525