agate Oklahoma grain Jun 17, 2022 2 hrs ago

Grain Report for 06/16/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;0.00N;7.8825;UP 0.1425;7.8825

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart;-40.00N;7.4825;UP 0.1425;7.4825
Lawton;-1.00N;7.8725;UP 0.1425;7.8725

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850
Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850
Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850
Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850
Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850

Tags Final Grain Oklahoma Report Agriculture Botany