Grain Report for 06/16/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00N;7.8825;UP 0.1425;7.8825

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.4825;UP 0.1425;7.4825

Lawton;-1.00N;7.8725;UP 0.1425;7.8725

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4850;UP 0.1525;10.4850

