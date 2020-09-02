Grain Report for 9/1/2020 ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;25.00Z;3.8300;UP 0.1950;3.8300
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart; 30.00Z;3.8800;DN 0.0075;3.8800
Lawton; 35.00Z;3.9300;UP 0.0525;3.9300
US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Weatherford;-79.00X;8.7575;UP 0.0125;8.7575
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;4.6050;UP 0.0500;4.6050
Frederick;Ordinary;-28.00Z;4.5750;UP 0.0900;4.5750
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;4.6050;UP 0.0900;4.6050
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00Z;4.5550;UP 0.1000;4.5550
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;4.5550;UP 0.1000;4.5550