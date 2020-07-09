Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Wednesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): Mixed but Mostly .15 to.16 higher. 4.13-4.42. Buffalo, Davis 4.13; Alva 4.19; Cherokee 4.21; Manchester 4.22; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.23; Medford, Okeene, Ponca City 4.24; Banner, Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.27; Clinton 4.28; Temple 4.31; Hooker, Keyes, Lawton, Weatherford 4.32; Frederick 4.34; Hobart 4.37; Eldorado 4.42; Gulf 5.56 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .02 to .04 higher. 5.29-6.48. Hobart, Shattuck 5.29; Lawton, Weatherford 6.09; Buffalo 6.18; Alva 6.36; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.45; Medford 6.46; Ponca City 6.48.
SOYBEANS (BU): Mostly .04 lower. 7.83-8.40. Shattuck 7.83; Hooker 7.88; Buffalo 8.10; Weatherford 8.17; Alva 8.22; Medford 8.33; Ponca City, Stillwater 8.35; Manchester 8.40; Gulf 9.60.
CORN (BU): .01 to .02 higher. 3.31-3.71. Manchester 3.31; Medford, Ponca City 3.40; Weatherford 3.46; Shattuck 3.56; Hooker 3.64; Lawton 3.70; Keyes 3.71; Gulf 4.00 1/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 60.07 cents per pound.