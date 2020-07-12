Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Friday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .04 to .05 lower. 4.08-4.37. Buffalo, Davis 4.08; Alva 4.14; Cherokee 4.16; Manchester 4.17; El Reno, Geary, Medford, Okarche, Okeene, Ponca City, Watonga 4.19; Banner, Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.22; Clinton 4.24; Hooker, Keyes, Lawton, Temple, Weatherford 4.27; Frederick 4.29; Hobart 4.32; Eldorado 4.37; Gulf 5.52.
MILO (CWT): .21 to .22 lower. 5.13-6.32. Hobart, Shattuck 5.13; Lawton, Weatherford 5.93; Buffalo 6.02; Alva 6.20; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.29; Medford 6.30; Ponca City 6.32.
SOYBEANS (BU): mostly .10 lower. 7.77-8.37. Shattuck 7.77; Hooker 7.82; Buffalo 8.04; Weatherford 8.11; Alva 8.16; Medford 8.27; Ponca City 8.29; Stillwater 8.30; Manchester 8.37; Gulf 9.57 1/4.
CORN (BU): .12 lower. 3.22-3.62. Manchester 3.22; Medford, Ponca City 3.31; Weatherford 3.37; Shattuck 3.47; Hooker 3.55; Lawton 3.60; Keyes 3.62; Gulf 3.94 3/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 60.21 cents per pound.