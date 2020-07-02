Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Wednesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): Mixed. 3.99-4.28.
Davis 3.99; Buffalo 4.04; Manchester 4.08; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.09; Alva, Okeene 4.10; Cherokee 4.12; Shattuck 4.13; Clinton 4.14; Medford, Ponca City 4.15; Banner, Hooker, Keyes, Perry, Stillwater 4.18; Frederick 4.20; Hobart, Lawton, Weatherford 7.23; Temple 4.27; Eldorado, 4.28; Gulf 5.42 3/4
MILO (CWT): Mixed; mainly .16 higher. 5.38-6.54. Hobart, Shattuck; 5.38; Lawton 5.57; Weatherford 6.13; Buffalo 6.21; Alva 6.39; Medford 6.50; Ponca City 6.52; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.54.
SOYBEANS (BU): .08 to .18 higher. 7.82-8.39. Shattuck 7.82; Hooker 7.87; Buffalo 8.11; Weatherford 8.18; Alva 8.23; Medford 8.34; Ponca City, Stillwater 8.36; Manchester 8.39; Gulf 9.59.
CORN (BU): .04 to .14 higher. 3.36-3.75. Manchester 3.36; Medford, Ponca City 3.42; Weatherford 3.48; Shattuck 3.61; Hooker 3.69; Keyes 3.71; Lawton 3.75; Gulf 4.04 1/2.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 58.58 cents per pound.