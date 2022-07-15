Grain Report for 07/14/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00Z;6.0100;UP 0.0575;6.0100

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;10.00U;6.1500;UP 0.0500;6.1500

Lawton;-1.00Z;6.0000;UP 0.0575;6.0000

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-110.00U;7.3875;DN 0.1350;7.3875

Frederick;Ordinary;-106.00U;7.4275;DN 0.1350;7.4275

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00U;7.4875;DN 0.1350;7.4875

Lawton;Ordinary;-105.00U;7.4375;DN 0.1350;7.4375

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;7.6725;UNCH;7.6725

