Grain Report for 02/XX/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.1075;UP 0.2125;7.1075

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00H;6.5750;UP 0.3800;6.5750

Lawton;0.00K;6.9075;UP 0.3125;6.9075

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-30.00H;9.2425;UP 0.6750;9.2425

Frederick;Ordinary;-61.00K;8.9200 UP;0.5925;8.9200

Hobart;Ordinary;-50.00H;9.0425;UP 0.6750;9.0425

Lawton;Ordinary;-50.00K;9.0300;UP 0.6525;9.0300

Temple;Ordinary;-49.00H;9.0525;UP 0.6750;9.0525

