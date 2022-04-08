Grain Report for 04/7/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.7775;UP 0.0125;7.7775

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.1025;UP 0.0325;7.1025

Lawton;-1.00K;7.5675;UP 0.0125;7.5675

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;9.7075;DN 0.1425;9.7075

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.4825;DN 0.1275;9.4825

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;9.7825;DN 0.1275;9.7825

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.4825;DN 0.1275;9.4825

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00K;9.6075;DN 0.1425;9.6075

