Grain Report for 06/30/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00Z;6.1975;DN 0.3400;6.1975

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.0375;DN 0.2650;7.0375

Lawton;-1.00Z;6.1875;DN 0.3400;6.1875

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.4875;DN 0.3650;8.4875

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.4875;DN 0.3650;8.4875

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.4875;DN 0.3650;8.4875

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.4875;DN 0.3650;8.4875

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.4875;DN 0.3650;8.4875

