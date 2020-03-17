Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Monday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .08 lower. 3.79-4.13. Hobart, Hooker 3.79; Frederick 3.83; Lawton 3.84; Temple 3.88; Keyes 3.89; Buffalo 3.92; Clinton, Davis 3.93; Eldorado 3.94; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 3.95; Okeene, Weatherford 3.96; Banner 3.99; Cherokee 4.00; Medford 4.01; Alva, Ponca City 4.02; Manchester 4.04; Perry, Stillwater 4.06; Shattuck 4.13; Gulf 5.23 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .19 to .20 lower. 5.18-5.63. Buffalo 5.18; Weatherford 5.21; Ponca City 5.30; Alva, Manchester 5.36; Medford 5.38; Shattuck 5.43; Hobart, Lawton 5.45; Hooker 5.50; Keyes 5.63.
SOYBEANS (BU): .27 lower. 6.96-7.57. Shattuck 6.96; Hooker 7.02; Buffalo 7.29; Alva, Weatherford 7.41; Medford 7.47; Ponca City, Stillwater 7.49; Manchester 7.57; Gulf 8.74 1/4.
CORN (BU): .11 lower. 3.45-3.65. Manchester 3.45; Medford, Ponca City 3.46; Lawton 3.54; Weatherford 3.57; Hooker 3.63; Shattuck 3.64; Keyes 3.65; Gulf 4.09 3/4. Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 53.80 cents per pound.