Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Tuesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .03 lower. 3.93-4.22. Buffalo, Davis 3.93; Alva 4.00; Cherokee 4.01; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.03; Medford, Okeene, Ponca City 4.04; Shattuck 4.06; Banner, Manchester, Perry, Stillwater 4.07; Clinton 4.08; Lawton, Temple 4.11; Hooker, Keyes, Weatherford 4.12; Frederick 4.14; Hobart 4.17; Eldorado 4.22; Gulf 5.36 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .09 lower. 4.82-6.34. Shattuck 4.82; Hobart 5.71; Weatherford 5.80; Buffalo, Lawton 5.89; Hooker 5.98; Alva, Keyes 6.07; Medford 6.18; Ponca City 6.20; Manchester 6.34.
SOYBEANS (BU): .10 lower. 7.86-8.42. Shattuck 7.86; Hooker 7.92; Buffalo 8.14; Weatherford 8.21; Alva 8.26; Medford 8.37; Ponca City, Stillwater 8.39; Manchester 8.42; Gulf 9.62.
CORN (BU): .05 lower. 3.19-3.45. Medford, Ponca City 3.19; Manchester, Weatherford 3.20; Shattuck 3.30; Lawton 3.35; Hooker 3.38; Keyes 3.45; Gulf 3.82.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 56.09 cents per pound.