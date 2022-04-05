Grain Report for 03/XX/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.7050;UP 0.1550;7.7050

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;6.9925;UP 0.1750;6.9925

Lawton;-1.00K;7.4950;UP 0.1550;7.4950

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;9.3775;UP 0.2475;9.3775

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.1425;UP 0.2550;9.1425

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;9.4425;UP 0.2550;9.4425

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.1425;UP 0.2550;9.1425

Recommended for you