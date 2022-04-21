Grain Report for 04/20/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;8.3575;UP 0.1175;8.3575

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.7000;UP 0.1025;7.7000

Lawton;-1.00K;8.1475;UP 0.1175;8.1475

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.6325;DN 0.0825;10.6325

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.4450;DN 0.0675;10.4450

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.7450;DN 0.0675;10.7450

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.4450;DN 0.0675;10.4450

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.5950;DN 0.0675;10.5950

