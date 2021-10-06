Grain Report for 10/5/2021 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Weatherford;10.00Z;5.4750;DN 0.0325;5.4750

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-39.00Z;4.9850;DN 0.0225;4.9850

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-30.00Z;7.1100;DN 0.1325;7.1100

Frederick;Ordinary;-43.00Z;6.9800;DN 0.1325;6.9800

Hobart;Ordinary;-46.00Z;6.9500;DN 0.1325;6.9500

Lawton;Ordinary;-41.00Z;7.0000;DN 0.1325;7.0000

Temple;Ordinary;-43.00Z;6.9800;DN 0.1325;6.9800

Recommended for you