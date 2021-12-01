Grain Report for 11/30/2021 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;-10.00Z;5.5700;DN 0.1400;5.5700

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00Z;5.2700;DN 0.1400;5.2700

Lawton;-35.00Z;5.3200;DN 0.1400;5.3200

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-30.00Z;7.8900;DN 0.3500;7.8900

Frederick;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.7600;DN 0.3500;7.7600

Hobart;Ordinary;-46.00Z;7.7300;DN 0.3500;7.7300

Lawton;Ordinary;-45.00Z;7.7400;DN 0.3500;7.7400

Temple;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.7600;DN 0.3500;7.7600

