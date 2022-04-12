Grain Report for 04/11/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.8450;DN 0.0425;7.8450

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.1875;DN 0.0200;7.1875

Lawton;-1.00K;7.6350;DN 0.0425;7.6350

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.4150;UP 0.3475;10.4150

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.2050;UP 0.3550;10.2050

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.5050;UP 0.3550;10.5050

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.2050;UP 0.3550;10.2050

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00K;10.3150;UP 0.3475;10.3150

