Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Wednesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): Mostly .09 higher. 4.02-4.31. Buffalo, Davis 4.02; Alva 4.09; Cherokee 4.10; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.12; Medford, Okeene, Ponca City 4.13; Banner, Manchester, Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.16; Clinton 4.17; Lawton, Temple 4.20; Hooker, Keyes, Weatherford 4.21; Frederick 4.23; Hobart 4.26; Eldorado 4.31; Gulf 5.45 3/4.
MILO (CWT): Mostly .07 lower. 4.75-6.27. Shattuck 4.75; Hobart 5.64; Weatherford 5.73; Buffalo, Lawton 5.82; Hooker 5.91; Alva, Keyes 6.00; Medford 6.11; Ponca City 6.12; Manchester 6.27.
SOYBEANS (BU): Mostly .05 lower. 7.82-8.37. Shattuck 7.82; Hooker 7.87; Buffalo 8.09; Weatherford 8.16; Alva 8.21; Medford 8.32; Ponca City, Stillwater 8.34; Manchester 8.37; Gulf 9.59 3/4.
CORN (BU): .04 to .05 lower. 3.16-3.41. Manchester, Weatherford 3.16; Medford, Ponca City 3.20; Shattuck 3.26; Lawton 3.30; Hooker 3.34; Keyes 3.41; Gulf 3.76 1/2.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 56.53 cents per pound.