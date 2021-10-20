Grain Report for 10/19/2021 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;-10.00Z;5.2025;DN 0.0250;5.2025

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00Z;4.9025;DN 0.0250;4.9025

Lawton;-35.00Z;4.9525;DN 0.0250;4.9525

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-30.00Z;7.1825;DN 0.0075;7.1825

Frederick;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.0525;DN 0.0075;7.0525

Hobart;Ordinary;-46.00Z;7.0225;DN 0.0075;7.0225

Lawton;Ordinary;-41.00Z;7.0725;DN 0.0075;7.0725

Temple;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.0525;DN 0.0075;7.0525

