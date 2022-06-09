Grain Report for 06/8/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00N;7.6450;DN 0.1750;7.6450

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.2450;UP 0.0750;7.2450

Lawton;-1.00N;7.6350;UP 0.0650;7.6350

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5500;UP 0.0575;10.5500

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5500;UP 0.0575;10.5500

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5500;UP 0.0575;10.5500

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5500;UP 0.0575;10.5500

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5500;UP 0.0575;10.5500

