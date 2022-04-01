Grain Report for 03/31/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.6875;UP 0.1075;7.6875

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;6.9300;UP 0.1300;6.9300

Lawton;-1.00K;7.4775;UP 0.1075;7.4775

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;9.2975;DN 0.1475;9.2975

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.0475;DN 0.1500;9.0475

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.2975;DN 0.1500;9.2975

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.0475;DN 0.1500;9.0475

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00K;9.1975;DN 0.1475;9.1975

