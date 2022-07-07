Grain Report for 07/6/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00Z;5.8500;UP 0.0650;5.8500

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;10.00U;6.0975;UP 0.0750;6.0975

Lawton;-1.00Z;5.8400;UP 0.0650;5.8400

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-110.00U;7.4150;DN 0.1050;7.4150

Frederick;Ordinary;-106.00U;7.4550;DN 0.1050;7.4550

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00U;7.5150;DN 0.1050;7.5150

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;7.4925;DN 0.1100;7.4925

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;7.4925;DN 0.1100;7.4925

