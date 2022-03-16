Grain Report for 03/15/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.7800;UP 0.0975;7.7800

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;6.8325;UP 0.0475;6.8325

Lawton;0.00K;7.5800;UP 0.0975;7.5800

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.5750;UP 0.5750;10.5750

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.1850;UP 0.5800;10.1850

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4350;UP 0.5800;10.4350

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4350;UP 0.5800;10.4350

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.5750;UP 0.5750;10.5750

Tags

Recommended for you