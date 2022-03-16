agate Oklahoma grain Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grain Report for 03/15/2022 - FinalUS #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;AverageLawton;20.00K;7.7800;UP 0.0975;7.7800US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;AverageHobart;-40.00N;6.8325;UP 0.0475;6.8325Lawton;0.00K;7.5800;UP 0.0975;7.5800US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;AverageEldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.5750;UP 0.5750;10.5750Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.1850;UP 0.5800;10.1850Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4350;UP 0.5800;10.4350Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4350;UP 0.5800;10.4350Temple;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.5750;UP 0.5750;10.5750 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Final Grain Oklahoma Report Agriculture Botany Recommended for you Online Poll Do you believe that the United States should abolish time changes? With the return of Daylight Saving Time, do you think it's "time" the U.S. did away with time changes? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists