Grain Report for 11/05/2021 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;-10.00Z;5.6300;DN 0.0600;5.6300

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00Z;5.3300;DN 0.0600;5.3300

Lawton;-35.00Z;5.3800;DN 0.0600;5.3800

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-30.00Z;7.6825;DN 0.0825;7.6825

Frederick;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.5525;DN 0.0825;7.5525

Hobart;Ordinary;-46.00Z;7.5225;DN 0.0825;7.5225

Lawton;Ordinary;-45.00Z;7.5325;DN 0.0825;7.5325

Temple;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.5525;DN 0.0825;7.5525

Tags

Recommended for you