Grain Report for 11/11/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;25.00Z;4.4225 ;N 0.0575;4.4225

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;125.00Z;5.4225;DN 0.0575;5.4225

Lawton;40.00Z;4.5725;DN 0.0575;4.5725

US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Weatherford;-75.00F;10.7750;UP 0.0150;10.7750

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.2925;DN 0.0725;5.2925

Frederick;Ordinary;-28.00Z;5.2625;DN 0.0725;5.2625

Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.2925;DN 0.0725;5.2925

Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.2425;DN 0.0725;5.2425

Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.2425;DN 0.0725;5.2425

