Grain Report for 11/11/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;25.00Z;4.4225 ;N 0.0575;4.4225
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart;125.00Z;5.4225;DN 0.0575;5.4225
Lawton;40.00Z;4.5725;DN 0.0575;4.5725
US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Weatherford;-75.00F;10.7750;UP 0.0150;10.7750
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.2925;DN 0.0725;5.2925
Frederick;Ordinary;-28.00Z;5.2625;DN 0.0725;5.2625
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.2925;DN 0.0725;5.2925
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.2425;DN 0.0725;5.2425
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.2425;DN 0.0725;5.2425