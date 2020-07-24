Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Thursday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .07 to .08 lower. 3.97-4.26. Buffalo, Davis 3.97; Alva 4.04; Cherokee 4.05; El Reno, Geary, Medford, Okarche, Okeene, Ponca City, Watonga 4.08; Banner, Manchester, Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.11; Clinton 4.13; Hooker, Keyes, Lawton, Temple, Weatherford 4.16; Frederick 4.18; Hobart 4.21; Eldorado 4.26; Gulf 5.41 1/4.
MILO (CWT): unchange. 4.96-6.48. Hobart, Shattuck 4.96; Weatherford 5.95; Lawton 6.00; Buffalo 6.04; Hooker 6.13; Alva, Keyes 6.21; Medford 6.32; Ponca City 6.34; Manchester 6.48.
SOYBEANS (BU): .07 higher. 7.96-8.51. Shattuck 7.96; Hooker 8.01; Buffalo 8.23; Weatherford 8.30; Alva 8.35; Medford 8.46; Ponca City 8.48; Stillwater 8.49; Manchester 8.51; Gulf 9.72 1/2.
CORN (BU): unchanged. 3.27-3.53. Medford, Ponca City 3.27; Manchester, Weatherford 3.28; Shattuck 3.38; Lawton 3.43; Hooker 3.46; Keyes 3.53; Gulf 3.92 1/2.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 57.18 cents per pound.