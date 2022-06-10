Grain Report for 06/9/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00N;7.7300;UP 0.0850;7.7300

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.3300;UP 0.0850;7.3300

Lawton;-1.00N;7.7200;UP 0.0850;7.7200

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5375;DN 0.0125;10.5375

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5375;DN 0.0125;10.5375

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5375;DN 0.0125;10.5375

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5375;DN 0.0125;10.5375

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.5375;DN 0.0125;10.5375

Tags

Recommended for you