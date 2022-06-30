Grain Report for 06/29/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00Z;6.5375;DN 0.0550;6.5375

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.3025;UP 0.1075;7.3025

Lawton;-1.00Z;6.5275;DN 0.0550; 6.5275

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8525;UP 0.0150;8.8525

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8525;UP 0.0150;8.8525

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8525;UP 0.0150;8.8525

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8525;UP 0.0150;8.8525

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;8.8525;UP 0.0150;8.8525

