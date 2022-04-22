Grain Report for 04/21/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;8.1925;DN 0.1650;8.1925

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.5525;DN 0.1475;7.5525

Lawton;-1.00K;7.9825;DN 0.1650;7.9825

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.3775;DN 0.2550;10.3775

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.1850;DN 0.2600;10.1850

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.4850;DN 0.2600;10.4850

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.1850;DN 0.2600;10.1850

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.3350;DN 0.2600;10.3350

Tags

Recommended for you