Grain Report for 10/4/2021 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Weatherford;10.00Z;5.5075;DN 0.0075;5.5075

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00Z;5.0075;DN 0.0175;5.0075

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-30.00Z;7.2425;DN 0.0525;7.2425

Frederick;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.1125;DN 0.0625;7.1125

Hobart;Ordinary;-46.00Z;7.0825;DN 0.0625;7.0825

Lawton;Ordinary;-41.00Z;7.1325;DN 0.0525;7.1325

Temple;Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.1125;DN 0.0525;7.1125

Recommended for you