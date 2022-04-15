Grain Report for 04/14/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;8.1025;UP 0.0675;8.1025

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.4375;UP 0.0575;7.4375

Lawton;-1.00K;7.8925;UP 0.0675;7.8925

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.5400;DN 0.2000;10.5400

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.3225;DN 0.2075;10.3225

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.6225;DN 0.2075;10.6225

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.3225;DN 0.2075;10.3225

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.4725;DN 0.2075;10.4725

