Grain Report for 04/28/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;8.3600;UP 0.0050;8.3600

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.7350;UP 0.0125;7.7350

Lawton;-1.00K;8.1500;UP 0.0050;8.1500

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.4125;DN 0.1275;10.4125

Frederick;Ordinary;-105.00N;10.3625;DN 0.1275;10.3625

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.4625;DN 0.1275;10.4625

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.1625;DN 0.1275;10.1625

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.3125;DN 0.1275;10.3125

Tags

Recommended for you