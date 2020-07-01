Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Tuesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): mostly .06 to .07 higher. 3.81-4.26.Davis 3.81; Buffalo 3.97; Alva 4.03; Cherokee, Manchester 4.05; El Reno,Geary, Watonga 4.06; Medford, Ponca City 4.08; Hooker, Perry, Stillwater,4.09; Okarche, Shattuck 4.10; Banner 4.11; Clinton, Keyes 4.15; Weatherford 4.16; Frederick, Temple 4.20; Lawton 4.21; Eldorado, Hobart 4.26; Gulf 5.35 1/2.
MILO (CWT): mixed. 5.38-6.38. Hobart 5.38; Lawton 5.39; Weatherford 5.96; Shattuck 6.04; Buffalo 6.05; Alva 6.23; Hooker 6.32; Medford 6.34; Ponca City 6.36; Keyes, Manchester 6.38.
SOYBEANS (BU): .17 to .18 higher. 7.74-8.29. Shattuck 7.74; Hooker 7.79; Buffalo 8.01; Weatherford 8.08; Alva 8.13; Medford 8.24; Ponca City 8.26; Stillwater 8.18; Manchester 8.29; Gulf 9.30 1/2.
CORN (BU): mixed. 3.27-3.67. Manchester 3.27; Medford, Ponca City 3.33; Weatherford 3.39; Shattuck 3.48; Hooker 3.55; Lawton 3.65; Keyes 3.67; Gulf 3.91 1/2.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 56.98 cents per pound.