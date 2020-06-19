Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Thursday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): Mostly .04 lower. 3.75-4.19. Davis 3.75; Buffalo 3.90; Manchester 3.94; Alva 3.96; Cherokee 3.98; Medford, Ponca City 4.01; Hooker 4.02; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Perry, Stillwater, Watonga 4.03; Keyes, Okeene, Shattuck 4.04; Clinton 4.08; Banner 4.09; Temple 4.13; Frederick, Lawton, Weatherford 4.14; Eldorado, Hobart 4.19; Gulf 5.38 1/2.
MILO (CWT): Mixed; mainly .02 higher. 5.23-6.27. Hobart 5.23; Lawton 5.25; Weatherford 5.82; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.91; Alva, Hooker, Keyes 6.09; Medford 6.20; Ponca City 6.21; Manchester 6.27.
SOYBEANS (BU): .02 higher. 7.63-8.18. Shattuck 7.63; Hooker 7.68; Buffalo 7.90; Weatherford 7.97; Alva 8.02; Medford 8.13; Ponca City 8.15; Manchester, Stillwater 8.18; Gulf 9.37 1/2.
CORN (BU): .01 to .02 higher. 3.10-3.57. Medford, Ponca City 3.10; Manchester 3.16; Weatherford 3.24; Shattuck 3.41; Hooker 3.45; Keyes 3.46; Lawton 3.57; Gulf 3.83 1/2.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 54.87 cents per pound.