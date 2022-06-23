Grain Report for 06/22/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00N;7.6800;UP 0.0725;7.6800

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.2800;UP 0.0725;7.2800

Lawton;-1.00N;7.6700;UP 0.0725;7.6700

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.3925;DN 0.0200;9.3925

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.3925;DN 0.0200;9.3925

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.3925;DN 0.0200;9.3925

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.3925;DN 0.0200;9.3925

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.3925;DN 0.0200;9.3925

