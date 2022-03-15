Grain Report for 03/14/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.6825;DN 0.1425;7.6825

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;6.7850;DN 0.1025;6.7850

Lawton;0.00K;7.4825;DN 0.1425;7.4825

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.0000;UP 0.1075;10.0000

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.6050;UP 0.0450;9.6050

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.8550;DN 0.0050;9.8550

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.8550;UP 0.0450;9.8550

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.0000;UP 0.1075;10.0000

