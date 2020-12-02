Grain Report for 12/1/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;0.00H;4.2075;UP 0.0100;4.2075
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart;125.00Z;5.3975;DN 0.0500;5.3975
Lawton;115.00H;5.3575;UP 0.1600;5.3575
US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Weatherford;-75.00F;10.8700;DN 0.0650;10.8700
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.1250;DN 0.0825;5.1250
Frederick;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.0900;DN 0.0875;5.0900
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00Z;5.1250;DN 0.0825;5.1250
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.0900;DN 0.0675;5.0900
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00Z;5.0750;DN 0.0825;5.0750