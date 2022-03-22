Grain Report for 03/21/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;7.7625;UP 0.1450;7.7625

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;6.8825;UP 0.1575;6.8825

Lawton;0.00K;7.5625;UP 0.1450;7.5625

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;9.7825;UP 0.4125;9.7825

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.0825;UP 0.4125;10.0825

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;10.0325;UP 0.4125;10.0325

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.1325;UP 0.4275;10.1325

Recommended for you