Grain Report for 04/13/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;20.00K;8.0350;UP 0.0725;8.0350

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.3800;UP 0.0550;7.3800

Lawton;-1.00K;7.8250;UP 0.0725;7.8250

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00K;10.7400;UP 0.1175;10.7400

Frederick;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.5300;UP 0.1125;10.5300

Hobart;Ordinary;-95.00N;10.8300;UP 0.1125;10.8300

Lawton;Ordinary;-125.00N;10.5300;UP 0.1125;10.5300 5

Temple;Ordinary;-110.00N;10.6800;UP 0.1125;10.6800

