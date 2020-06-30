Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Monday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .07 to .08 higher. 3.75-4.19. Davis 3.75; Buffalo 3.90; Manchester 3.94; Alva 3.96; Cherokee 3.98; Medford, Ponca City 4.01; Hooker 4.02; El Reno, Geary, Okarche, Perry, Stillwater, Shattuck, Watonga 4.03; Banner, Okeene 4.04; Clinton 4.08; Weatherford 4.09; Keyes 4.12; Temple 4.13; Frederick, Lawton 4.14; Eldorado, Hobart 4.19; Gulf 5.28 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .16 to .18 higher. 5.09-6.18. Hobart 5.09; Lawton 5.11; Weatherford 5.73; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.82; Alva, Hooker 6.00; Medford 6.11; Keyes, Ponca City 6.13; Manchester 6.18.
SOYBEANS (BU): .01 to .02 higher. 7.56-8.12. Shattuck 7.56; Hooker 7.62; Buffalo 7.84; Weatherford 7.91; Alva 7.96; Medford 8.07; Ponca City 8.09; Stillwater 8.11; Manchester 8.12; Gulf 9.30 1/2.
CORN (BU): mixed, mostly .09 higher. 3.11-3.53. Manchester 3.11; Medford, Ponca City 3.20; Weatherford 3.26; Shattuck 3.36; Hooker 3.40; Lawton 3.49; Keyes 3.53; Gulf 3.79 1/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 55.63 cents per pound.