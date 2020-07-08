Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Tuesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): Mixed but Mostly .02 to.03 higher. 3.97-4.26. Buffalo, Davis 3.97; Alva 4.03; Cherokee 4.05; Manchester, Shattuck 4.06; El Reno, Okarche 4.07; Geary, Medford, Okeene, Ponca City, Watonga 4.08; Banner, Perry, Stillwater 4.11; Clinton 4.12; Temple 4.15; Hooker, Keyes, Lawton, Weatherford 4.16; Frederick 4.18; Hobart 4.21; Eldorado 4.26; Gulf 5.40 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .02 to .06 lower. 5.25-6.45. Hobart 5.25; Shattuck; 5.27; Lawton, Weatherford 6.05; Buffalo 6.14; Alva 6.32; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.41; Medford 6.43; Ponca City 6.45.
SOYBEANS (BU): .01 to .04 lower. 7.87-8.41. Shattuck 7.87; Hooker 7.92; Buffalo 8.14; Weatherford 8.21; Alva 8.26; Medford 8.37; Ponca City 8.39; Manchester 8.40; Stillwater 8.41; Gulf 9.70.
CORN (BU): .01 to .03 lower. 3.29-3.69. Manchester 3.29; Medford, Ponca City 3.38; Weatherford 3.44; Shattuck 3.55; Hooker 3.62; Lawton 3.68; Keyes 3.69; Gulf 4.00.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 59.24 cents per pound.