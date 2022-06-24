Grain Report for 06/23/2022 - Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00N;7.4675;DN 0.2125;7.4675

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;-40.00N;7.0675;DN 0.2125;7.0675

Lawton;-1.00N;7.4575;DN 0.2125;7.4575

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.0500;DN 0.3425;9.0500

Frederick;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.0500;DN 0.3425;9.0500

Hobart;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.0500;DN 0.3425;9.0500

Lawton;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.0500;DN 0.3425;9.0500

Temple;Ordinary;-100.00N;9.0500;DN 0.3425;9.0500

