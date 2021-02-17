Grain Report for 2/16/2021 - Final
Special Notes: Prices are compared to the last reported trade last Friday. Markets closed Monday for Presidents Day Holiday
Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;0.00H;5.5225;UP 0.1350;5.5225
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart;115.00H;6.6725;UP 0.1350;6.6725
Lawton;115.00H;6.6725;UP 0.1350;6.6725
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-20.00H;6.1750;UP 0.2075;6.1750
Frederick;Ordinary;-30.00H;6.0750;UP 0.2075;6.0750
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00H;6.1250;UP 0.2075;6.1250
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00H;6.0750;UP 0.2075;6.0750
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00H;6.0750;UP 0.2075;6.0750