Grain Report for 2/16/2021 - Final

Special Notes: Prices are compared to the last reported trade last Friday. Markets closed Monday for Presidents Day Holiday

Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton;0.00H;5.5225;UP 0.1350;5.5225

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart;115.00H;6.6725;UP 0.1350;6.6725

Lawton;115.00H;6.6725;UP 0.1350;6.6725

US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Eldorado;Ordinary;-20.00H;6.1750;UP 0.2075;6.1750

Frederick;Ordinary;-30.00H;6.0750;UP 0.2075;6.0750

Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00H;6.1250;UP 0.2075;6.1250

Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00H;6.0750;UP 0.2075;6.0750

Temple;Ordinary;-30.00H;6.0750;UP 0.2075;6.0750

